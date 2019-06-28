Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'

According to Variety, Paul Rudd will portray a small-town teacher. He joins Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace in the film.

PTI

Updated:June 28, 2019, 12:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Ant-Man Star Paul Rudd Announces He's in Ghostbusters 2020, Twitterati Say 'Shut Up & Take My Money'
According to Variety, Paul Rudd will portray a small-town teacher. He joins Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace in the film.
Loading...

Avengers: Endgame star Paul Rudd has boarded the cast of director Jason Reitman's new Ghostbusters film. The news was shared by the official Ghostbusters Twitter account on Thursday, where it posted a video of Rudd standing in front of Firehouse, Hook & Ladder Company 8 in New York's Tribeca, the building which served as the base for the Ghostbusters in the 1984 original film.

"I nearly slimed myself," said the actor, joking about the time when he heard that the makers were planning to approach him for a role in the new film, which has been titled "Ghostbusters 2020".

"I can't wait to join the cast this fall for 'Ghostbusters'. In fact, I'm sliming myself right now," he added.

According to Variety, the 50-year-old actor will portray a small-town teacher. He joins Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and McKenna Grace in the film.

Reitman, whose directorial credits includes movies such as Juno and Up in the Air, had confirmed in January that he will be directing and producing the latest installment of the famed franchise. He has co-written the screenplay with Gil Kenan.

Reitman's father, Ivan Reitman, had directed the original Ghostbuster films which featured Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis as parapsychology professors who hunts ghosts.

Murray and Aykroyd, along with Sigourney Weaver, are all coming back for the new film. The film is set to go into production later this year and will release in July next year.

Check out a few reactions to the news of Rudd joining Ghostbusters 2020:

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram