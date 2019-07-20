Ant-Man Survived Thanos' Snap Because He Was 'Lucky,' Say Avengers Endgame Writers

A major Avengers fan theory was debunked at the on-going San Diego Comic-Con International festival, when writers of Avengers: Endgame revealed that Ant-Man's survival after the event of Thanos' snap at the end of Avengers: Infinity War was mere stroke of luck as the quantum realm didn't do anything to increase his odds of survival.

Many, till now, have believed that Ant-Man aka Scott Lang, portrayed by Paul Rudd, survived Thanos' snap because he was trapped in the quantum realm at the time of the event, as is revealed in Ant-Man and The Wasp's post credit scene. However, the writers claimed that it is mere chance that Ant-Man survived "because the Stones do not differentiate between realms," they said.

Responding to a question, Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely addressed Ant-Man's survival during a panel at Comic-Con International in San Diego 2019. "I think [Ant-Man] was coin-flip lucky, because the Stones do not differentiate between realms," he said (via cbr.com).

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, with Gwyneth Paltrow Pepper Potts, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie and Josh Brolin as Thanos. The film is set for release on Digital HD on July 30 and Blu-ray and 4K UHD on August 13.

Follow @News18Movies for more