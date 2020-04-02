Antagonist in Marvel's Eternals to be More Dangerous than Thanos, Speculates Fan Theory

Ever since Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige announced that the Eternals were going to enter the cinematic retelling of the Marvel comics, fans have speculated numerous fan theories.

Set to release in November this year, Marvel's Eternals will become the second movie in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after the delayed Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow.

The third phase saw the culmination of the Avengers' saga with the defeat of the titan Thanos, who was extremely powerful. But now, if one was to believe fan theories, the nemesis of the Eternals would be even more dangerous than the mighty Thanos.

The god-like Celestials had conducted experiments with the Wanderers, an early species of humans, and created two types of beings. One was the Eternals, who resemble the humans in physical structure and the other is the Deviants. The Deviants were monstrous in the comics and their appearance in the upcoming movie has been confirmed by Feige.

But what is up for speculation is what will make the Eternals leave their hidings and come out.

According to Marvel Comics, the Eternals are a group of cosmic beings, who have lived on Earth for thousands of years. These humanoids are in possession of numerous powers but it is not known for sure why they did not reveal their identities and fight alongside the Avengers in the MCU timeline.

How big of a threat will the Deviants pose for these mystical beings to unveil their identities? The fan theory also suggests that maybe the Celestials would come to the Earth and force the Eternals out of their dens.

The MCU has never featured any Eternal, so fans are pumped to see how the studio will rope in the mighty heroes into its storyline. The makers have already roped in big names like Angelina Jolie, Game of Thrones-fame Richard Madden and Kit Harrington, Kumail Nanjiani and Gemma Chan, who was seen in last year's Captain Marvel playing a different role.

The film is known to portray thousands of years of timeline and possibly explain the creation of these celestial beings. Feige also said that the Deviants will look nothing like they did in the comics.

