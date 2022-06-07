Ante Sundaraniki Actor Nani Reveals How He Got Married to Wife Anjana

Ante Sundaraniki is set to release on June 10, and during its promotions, Nani opened up about secrets from his married life. Everyone knows about Nani’s love story, but do you know what happened before his love marriage?

While they didn’t face any difficulty in their love story, they did have a bit of a period that was tense. Anjana is from a science-themed family, and her parents were not sure if they were ready to part ways with their daughter.

Although, after meeting actor Nani and talking things over, his in-laws gave their daughter’s hand to him without any second thought. They got married in 2012. Their acquaintance on Facebook turned into a happy love marriage.

The couple now has a son named Arjun. They say that he is the best photographer in the house, and he takes photos of everyone in the family.

According to Ante Sundaraniki’s trailer, the movie is a fast-paced modern-day rom-com. Nani is seen as a character who wants to get away from his controlling family and live an independent life abroad. And opposite him, Nazriya plays the role of a photographer who is ambitious and focused on her career.

Actor Nani who got rave reviews from his fans for the movie Shyam Singha Roy last year is now making a series of films in the same genre. After Ante Sundaraniki, his next is Dasara. The shooting for Dasara has already been concluded and the release day hunt is currently underway.

Nani is also rumoured to be playing a pivotal role in an upcoming film with Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. However, there is no official information about it.

