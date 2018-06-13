English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Extended By Netflix
The show was originally scheduled to come down from Netflix on June 16.
Anthony Bourdain (Photo courtesy: AFP Relaxnews/ Zero Point Zero)
Online streaming giant Netflix has announced that late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain's popular travel show titled Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, will remain available on the platform for months to come.
The show was originally scheduled to come down from Netflix on June 16, which many fans were begging be changed in the wake of Bourdain's suicide last week, reports ew.com.
On Tuesday, Netflix tweeted: "Some fans have noticed that Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was scheduled to come off Netflix US on June 16. As of today, we have extended our agreement that will keep Parts Unknown on the service for months to come."
The celebrity chef and television host, 61, was found dead in his hotel room in France on June 8.
