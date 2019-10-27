Anthony Daniels Was 'Insulted' to be Offered Part of C-3PO in Star Wars Saga
Anthony Daniels, who has been playing the anxious android since the first film (1977) in the franchise, said he did not want to meet George Lucas as he was not willing to play a robot in a "low-budget science fiction" movie.
Image: C-3PO The Inside Story cover/Instagram
Veteran English actor Anthony Daniels says he felt "insulted" when he was approached to play C-3PO in George Lucas' original "Star Wars" trilogy.
Daniels, who has been playing the anxious android since the first film (1977) in the franchise, said he did not want to meet Lucas as he was not willing to play a robot in a "low-budget science fiction" movie.
"It's very odd because I didn't want the interview with George Lucas. I was insulted to be offered the part, or to discuss the part of a robot in a low budget science fiction film," Daniels told Digitial Spy.
The 73-year-old actor said even though the decision he made was against his will, he now feels proud to be a part of the "Star Wars" legacy.
"My agent made me go, and here I am today. I am now a heritage player. I have to get this right, because I keep calling us heirloom players, which I'm told is a type of vegetable, or tomato.
It's Harrison [Ford], Mark Hamill, Billy (Dee Williams) and I and more. So there you go. It is odd to be the observer, against my will originally, but now with amazement," he added.
Daniels' C-3PO will next make an appearance in the upcoming "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". The film, directed by JJ Abrams, will hit the theatres on December 20.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Self-driving Cars Could Make Traffic Congestion Worse: Research
- 'Thor' Chris Hemsworth Shares Diwali Wishes from India
- MP Man Buys Honda Activa and Pays Rs 83,000 in Coins, Dealership Takes Over 3 Hours to Count
- Company Offers Nearly 90 Lakh Rupees If You Sign Up to Have Your Face on Robots
- If You Have These 17 Apps on Your Apple iPhone, Delete Them Now