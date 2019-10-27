Take the pledge to vote

Anthony Daniels Was 'Insulted' to be Offered Part of C-3PO in Star Wars Saga

Anthony Daniels, who has been playing the anxious android since the first film (1977) in the franchise, said he did not want to meet George Lucas as he was not willing to play a robot in a "low-budget science fiction" movie.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
Image: C-3PO The Inside Story cover/Instagram

Veteran English actor Anthony Daniels says he felt "insulted" when he was approached to play C-3PO in George Lucas' original "Star Wars" trilogy.

Daniels, who has been playing the anxious android since the first film (1977) in the franchise, said he did not want to meet Lucas as he was not willing to play a robot in a "low-budget science fiction" movie.

"It's very odd because I didn't want the interview with George Lucas. I was insulted to be offered the part, or to discuss the part of a robot in a low budget science fiction film," Daniels told Digitial Spy.

The 73-year-old actor said even though the decision he made was against his will, he now feels proud to be a part of the "Star Wars" legacy.

"My agent made me go, and here I am today. I am now a heritage player. I have to get this right, because I keep calling us heirloom players, which I'm told is a type of vegetable, or tomato.

It's Harrison [Ford], Mark Hamill, Billy (Dee Williams) and I and more. So there you go. It is odd to be the observer, against my will originally, but now with amazement," he added.

Daniels' C-3PO will next make an appearance in the upcoming "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker". The film, directed by JJ Abrams, will hit the theatres on December 20.

