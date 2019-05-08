English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anthony 'Falcon' Mackie's Reaction When Chris Evans Told Him He's the New Captain America
The transfer of the shield to Falcon sends a powerful message about inclusion and empowerment and Mackie said filming the scene was a cathartic experience.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
There were perhaps no dry eyes in the cinema halls when the viewers watched an old Captain America handing over his shield to Falcon in the climax-nearing Avengers: Endgame and Anthony Mackie has revealed it was Chris Evans who broke the ending to him before they started shooting.
Evans and Mackie first worked together as Cap/ Steve Rogers and Falcon in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which was also directed by Endgame filmmakers The Russo Brothers.
The actor said he hadn't read the script and got to know about the big shift from the man himself.
"We were at his (Evans) house and he goes, 'You excited?' And I go, 'What are you talking about?' and he goes, 'You don't know?' He jumps up, runs out of the room and comes back in with the script," Mackie told IMDb.
He admitted he was overwhelmed after reading the climax. "We cried. We drank. We laughed. I am very happy I got that moment with Chris, for him to not only pass me the shield, but to tell me it was happening," the actor said.
"We're catching Steve at the end of the life he wanted to live. He found that happiness that Tony (Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr) was telling him about," Mackie said of Rogers getting to spend his life with true love Peggy Carter.
The transfer of the shield to Falcon sends a powerful message about inclusion and empowerment and Mackie said filming the scene was a cathartic experience.
"It means a lot to me for my sons to see Captain America as a black dude and for me to be that dude to my sons. So that moment was not just, 'Hey, we're acting.' It was more of a thing. And then they cut and I cried. And Chris cried. And the Russos cried. And everyone cried. It was an emotional day," he said.
Mackie is set to co-star with Sebastian Stan in a Disney+ series called Falcon & Winter Soldier.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Evans and Mackie first worked together as Cap/ Steve Rogers and Falcon in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which was also directed by Endgame filmmakers The Russo Brothers.
The actor said he hadn't read the script and got to know about the big shift from the man himself.
"We were at his (Evans) house and he goes, 'You excited?' And I go, 'What are you talking about?' and he goes, 'You don't know?' He jumps up, runs out of the room and comes back in with the script," Mackie told IMDb.
He admitted he was overwhelmed after reading the climax. "We cried. We drank. We laughed. I am very happy I got that moment with Chris, for him to not only pass me the shield, but to tell me it was happening," the actor said.
"We're catching Steve at the end of the life he wanted to live. He found that happiness that Tony (Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr) was telling him about," Mackie said of Rogers getting to spend his life with true love Peggy Carter.
The transfer of the shield to Falcon sends a powerful message about inclusion and empowerment and Mackie said filming the scene was a cathartic experience.
"It means a lot to me for my sons to see Captain America as a black dude and for me to be that dude to my sons. So that moment was not just, 'Hey, we're acting.' It was more of a thing. And then they cut and I cried. And Chris cried. And the Russos cried. And everyone cried. It was an emotional day," he said.
Mackie is set to co-star with Sebastian Stan in a Disney+ series called Falcon & Winter Soldier.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Kitne Aadmi The?' Google Lets You Recreate Gabbar Singh's Iconic Scene From 'Sholay'
- Anfield: Liverpool's 'Temple', Their 12th Man Who Took Them to Champions League Final
- In 'Game of Thrones', All Men Must Die and All Women Must Have Sex
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
- Samsung Has Indefinitely Delayed The Galaxy Fold, But You Can Pester Them to Send The Dodgy Preorder
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results