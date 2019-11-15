Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anthony Mackie Addresses How Taking on the Captain America Mantle Feels

Antony Mackie will be seen with Captain America's shield in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

News18.com

Updated:November 15, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
Anthony Mackie Addresses How Taking on the Captain America Mantle Feels
Actor Anthony Mackie arrives at the 22nd Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 30, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The conclusion of Avengers: Endgame included massive changes for a number of characters in the franchise. One of these was the character of Sam Wilson played by Anthony Mackie. The character ended up being handed the vibranium shield of Captain America himself, which signified that he now holds the Captain America title as well.

This will be explored more in the upcoming Disney+ series titled The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Anthony Mackie had stated that his position as Captain America felt emotional. Speaking to Deadline, he had said, "It's very emotional. For me, to be a black man in 2019 and be given the helm of Captain America with the history of black men in this country is a monumental step, not only in entertainment but also in my life. It's been extremely emotional."

True to Anthony Mackie's words this will be the first time that a black character will be seen on-screen holding the Captain America mantle. Earlier this month, Mackie and Sebastian Stan had taken over the Marvel Studios Instagram account to announce that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had started shooting. The series will also see Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl reprise their roles as Sharon Carter and Baron Zemo. Apart from that Wyatt Russell was revealed to have signed on to play a US Agent.

The series is set to release in late 2020.

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
