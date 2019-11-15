Anthony Mackie Addresses How Taking on the Captain America Mantle Feels

The conclusion of Avengers: Endgame included massive changes for a number of characters in the franchise. One of these was the character of Sam Wilson played by Anthony Mackie. The character ended up being handed the vibranium shield of Captain America himself, which signified that he now holds the Captain America title as well.

This will be explored more in the upcoming Disney+ series titled The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Anthony Mackie had stated that his position as Captain America felt emotional. Speaking to Deadline, he had said, "It's very emotional. For me, to be a black man in 2019 and be given the helm of Captain America with the history of black men in this country is a monumental step, not only in entertainment but also in my life. It's been extremely emotional."

True to Anthony Mackie's words this will be the first time that a black character will be seen on-screen holding the Captain America mantle. Earlier this month, Mackie and Sebastian Stan had taken over the Marvel Studios Instagram account to announce that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had started shooting. The series will also see Emily VanCamp and Daniel Bruhl reprise their roles as Sharon Carter and Baron Zemo. Apart from that Wyatt Russell was revealed to have signed on to play a US Agent.

The series is set to release in late 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.