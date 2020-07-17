Anthony Mackie 'Ate Dirt' While Perfecting Landing as Falcon

Anthony Mackie, who plays superhero Falcon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, admitted that his training montages from the franchise were not as fun and there was more to it than just superhero capes. Mackie, who portrays Captain America's (Chris Evans) ally, noted that he was supposed to steer the superhero’s signature mechanical wings with a perfect landing. In a bid to nail it, Mackie aka Falcon learned on the sets how hard it was to land gracefully.

Mackie recently joined a panel of fellow alums from Julliard on EW to discuss the new documentary, Creating a Character: The Moni Yakim Legacy. During the panel, the members shared their experience under the tutelage of Moni Yakim, performing arts conservatory's founding faculty member.

Mackie also discussed how Yakim’s contributions extended to unexpected corners, specifically in shaping his approach to Falcon’s flying around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The 41-year-old recalled the first day of filming, says, "I'm supposed to land, so they pull me up like 30 feet off the ground, and I'm supposed to pull my legs under me and land to a stop. I can't get my core in, and I literally land face-first in the dirt and bounce for about 10 feet. I have grass and mud all in my face (sic).”

That’s when he employed his training and also studied how different birds land. The physical work, the clown work, mime work and the body inhabitants, he learned in Moni's class directly stemmed from the physicality of the work.

Mackie will now be now playing Captain America in Disney+ series The Falcon And The Winter Soldier.