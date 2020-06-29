Anthony Mackie Calls Out Marvel Studios' Lack of Diversity When Hiring Film Crew

Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie, who has been an integral part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has called out the studio for lack of diversity in hiring its production crew while interacting on Variety's Actors on Actors series. As US gets rocked by the Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd's death, many celebrities are also speaking up for inclusive policies in arts.

Anthony said about lack of diversity in Marvel movies, "It really bothered me that I have done seven Marvel movies where every producer, every director, every stunt person, every costume designer, every PA, every single person has been white. We've had one Black producer; his name was Nate Moore."

The Falcon actor added, "Nate produced Black Panther. But when you do Black Panther, you have a Black director, Black producer, a Black costume designer, a Black stunt choreographer. And I'm like, that's more racist than anything else. Because if you can only hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they're not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?"

Anthony is hopeful that there will be changes in the future in Marvel's hiring process.

Anthony will be reprising his role as Falcon and Captain America in Disney+'s upcoming superhero series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Sebastian Stan joins Anthony in the series.

Follow @News18Movies for more