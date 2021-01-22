Anthony Mackie Responds to Reports of Chris Evans’ Return as Captain America

There have been talks that Chris Evans could return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America. Earlier, it was reported that Anthony Mackie will be taking over the role of MCU’s top superhero Captain America. But recent reports suggest that Evans might make a return in some capacity as Steve Rogers. There are possible reports that Evans will continue his role as a mentor to Sam Wilson’s character Falcon. Therefore, it might develop Falcon’s arc and his journey of becoming a new Captain America.

Now, in an interview with the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Mackie shared his thoughts on what he thinks about Chris Evans’ return as Steve Rogers.

Host Josh Horowitz asked Mackie, “Could he (Evans) let him (Anthony) and Sebastian fight over his shield and take over the moniker for like a year or two?” He ended the question with “what’s going on?”

To which, Mackie replied by saying that he has heard about the rumours and stated that ‘Chris is his boy’, so if they’re getting the band back together, he’ll be happy.

It has been speculated by fans that Mackie knows more than what he is spilling. A toy design’s pictures which were leaked online showed Falcon dashing Captain America’s costume.

Meanwhile, Evans has denied the reports of his comeback to MCU.

Captain America is one of the most iconic superheroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a huge fan following. During the emotional end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve Rogers starts a new chapter with Peggy in an alternate reality then travels back in time to pass down his shield.

Earlier, Joe Russo, Endgame director, had hinted that Evans is ‘not done yet’ with his role of Captain America.