Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan Begin Shooting for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan despite having very little screentime together as Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have become fan favourites. The arguments and the disagreements between the two will be returning for the Disney+ series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Fans who are eagerly waiting for the series will be glad to know that the production for the series has finally started.

On Tuesday morning, Mackie shared an Instagram story on the Marvel Studios account stating that he would be taking over the account for a special announcement. A similar video was later shared by Stan saying the same. The two are later seen arguing against each other over who was more valuable to the studio. The last story shared by them included both of them in the same frame announcing the commencement of the shooting for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

FALCON & WINTER SOLDIER CONTENT WHERE'S THE COSTUME AT?!pic.twitter.com/BdH3wEpkiD — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) November 4, 2019

Currently, there is very little known about the series. It was earlier revealed that Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp would be reprising their roles as Baron Zemo and Sharon Carter in the series.

Earlier in an interview with Comicbook.com, Sebastian Stan had revealed some information about the show saying, "I’m so excited about it. It’s going to be so cool and kind of crazy. All I can say is it’s just new and different from what you’ve seen so far. I mean, it will be totally in line with everything that has happened and what we’ve seen and so on, but these characters are getting such additional mileage in terms of learning about who they are now, what they feel, what they’re thinking, and there’s a lot of action, and comedy."

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to release six episodes in the latter half of 2020.

