Anthony Mackie to Star in Captain America 4

Following the success of Falcon and The Winter Soldier series that debuted on Disney+Hotstar, actor Anthony Mackie has sealed the deal for his first superhero picture as Captain America in its fourth stand alone movie. According to Deadline, Mackie will be starring in Marvel Studios next Captain America 4 as the eponymous protagonist.

The 42-year-old actor was last seen in the six-episode Falcon and The Winter Soldier series that was released on March 19. The series picked up the story that followed the events of Avengers: Endgame. Sam Wilson better known as Falcon played by Mackie, and Bucky Barnes known as Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan teamed up in a global adventure in the series to fight new villains. The series was directed by Kari Skogland with head writer Malcolm Spellman. The series also starred Daniel Brühl, Emily VanCamp and Wyatt Russell.

In Avengers Endgame, we saw the first avenger, Steve Rogers played by Chris Evans passing on his shield of Captain America to Wilson. In the series we saw how Wilson was riddled with personal conflict regarding taking up the responsibility that Rogers left him with.

Considering how Marvel Studios likes to keep information about their upcoming projects under wraps, not much is known about the upcoming installment. However, Deadline reports that Captain America 4 is under the pre-production stages and is being written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Spellman, along with series staff writer Dalan Musson. There is no information regarding the director of the movie since that is still being contemplated.

Meanwhile, Mackie’s latest Instagram post gave his 2.6 million followers online a glimpse of behind the scenes from the sets of Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The actor dedicated an Instagram post to Stan last week on the occasion of his birthday. The picture showed both the actors in their superhero costumes as they stood in front of a food truck. The caption read, “Remember that time I had to tell you I love you from 2 meters away? Happy Birthday Player you are truly the vanilla ice cream in my ice cream sandwich! Avenger boys for life.”

Marvel’s latest movie is Shang Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings which will hit the theatres next month.

