Anti-Terrorism Day: How Bollywood Combats Terrorism In Its Own Way

On this day in 1991, India lost it’s then youngest Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to a suicide bomb attack. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was killed in a planned attack, organised by the Liberation of Tamil Tigers Eelam (LTTE), while he was attending a rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. With a view to mark the day and raise awareness about the dangers of terrorism, violence and its effect on the people, the society and the nation as a whole, May 21 is celebrated as Anti-Terrorism Day in India.Considered the greatest threat faced by the world, terrorism has shaken many nations to the core and there have been numerous efforts to combat this evil. Bollywood is not far behind in propagating the message of anti-terrorism and its various movies on anti-terrorism is a proof of all those efforts.Here’s a list of movies where Bollywood has spoken against terrorism and defeated it with peace and love.1. My Name is Khan: This film by Karan Johar is about how a man is streotyped as a terrorist only because he has a Muslim surname. SRK portrays Rizwan Khan whose stepson was killed because he had ‘Khan’ surname. While Rizwan Khan sets out on a journey to say everyone ‘My Name Is Khan and I’m Not A Terrorist’, he was arrested and ill-treated for his identity. But despite all the hatred, Rizwan Khan keeps on propagating the message of love throughout his life.2. Uri: The Surgical Strike: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: the Surgical Strike is one of the biggest hits of 2019, which speaks about how the Indian army takes on its stand against the terrorists and combats them in a silent attack. The movie is said to be based on real events, however, some facts might have been changed or modified.3. A Wednesday: This thriller was directed and written by Neeraj Pandey. Starring Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah, this film was set on a Wednesday. It portrays a narration of series of events took place between 2 pm to 6 pm on a Wednesday.4. New York: Starring John Abraham, Neil Nithin Mukesh and Katrina Kaif this movie is based on the after effects of 9/11 attack, where Sam (Jon Abraham) is a suspected terrorist. Omar (Neil Nitin Mukesh) is aided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to find out Sam and his motives. On knowing how a rough interrogation by the FBI has triggered Sam to become a terrorist. Omar along with Maya (Katrina Kaif) forces Sam to leave terrorism, but eventually, Sam gets convinced.5. Sarfarosh: This Aamir Khan and Naseeruddin Shah starrer depicts an Assistant Commissioner of Police’s fights against a well-known singer, who is a Mujahir and is facilitating arms trafficking. While the ACP was the singer’s friend, but he fights against him eventually to combat terrorism and spread peace instead.