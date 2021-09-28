Antim Director Mahesh Manjrekar on Clash With Sooryavanshi: Films Have Clashed Before, Yet Both Have Done Well

With so many films lined up for theatrical release, owing to the Maharasthra government reopening theatres from October, a lot of films will be locking horns with each other. For instance, Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim, starring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma will be up against Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. However, the director has taken this sportingly and said that a clash of films is unavoidable now.

Speaking to ETimes, he said, “Antim is releasing in November but we are yet to decide on the date. But, a clash of films is unavoidable now, since there is a backlog of two years. A lot is at stake and there have been examples in the past where films have clashed on the same release date and yet both have done well."

Antim: The Final Truth will be Salman Khan’s next big theatrical release after Dabangg 3 in 2019. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh.

Manjrekar also promised that the audiences will see a new version of Salman and Aayush in the film. “I guarantee you that you will see a different Ayush and Salman in the film. It’s going to be a big surprise and you will see how Salman Khan has approached the role. He has done a brilliant job and you will not believe that you’re watching the same Ayush, who has done a film before," he was quoted as saying.

He also added that Salman Khan will not be making a special appearance, rather he has a full-fledged role in the film.

