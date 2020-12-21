Antim First Look: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Face Off in Intense Teaser

Salman Khan's upcoming film Antim has him pitted against his own brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. In the first look teaser from the film, both actors are seen locking horns in an intense face-off.

The teaser, shared by Salman, shows him and Aayush bare-bodied and starting off a fight in a marketplace as people around them watch. Aayush's six-pack abs are on full display in the video, as he sports a bearded look. Salman is seen with a turban, in line with his role of a Sikh cop. Take a look:

The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial stars Aayush Sharma in the lead role and he will be seen as a gangster. He had trained for two months to attain a rugged physique for the role, and has reportedly shot all action scenes without a body double.

In the film, Salman plays a cop who is on a mission to end gang-wars and land mafia in his area of jurisdiction. The film went on floors after Diwali on November 16 in Pune. The makers shot an extensive chase sequence on the busy streets with Aayush and the supporting cast. They then moved to ND Studios in Karjat and on to Mumbai's western suburb, Versova.

After a 20-day-long schedule with Aayush, Salman quietly joined the film's shooting on December 6. His first look was revealed by Aayush earlier.

Salman had earlier said in a statement, "I am looking forward to Antim. Being back on sets after a good long break because of the lockdown. The audiences will surely enjoy this film, a universe is being created like never before."