Antim First Poster Shows Ferocious Showdown Between Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma

After much anticipation and great excitement, the makers of Antim: The Final Truth have unveiled the first poster of the film depicting the daunting rivalry of the dreaded gangster Aayush Sharma and the fierce cop Salman Khan.

The intense poster depicts epic clash between the two leading men highlighting the plot of the movie revolving around a cop and gangster with differing ideologies. As a two-hero film, Antim brings the two strong, powerful protagonists from entirely two divergent worlds in a face-off, leading to a ravening and a nail-biting finale.

Earlier, the first look of the film surprised the audience across quarters with the remarkable transformation of Aayush from a lean, lovable Gujarati guy-next-door in LoveYatri to the menacing, robust gangster in Antim: The Final Truth.

‘Antim- The Final Truth’ is reportedly a remake of the 2018 hit Marathi crime drama ‘Mulshi Pattern’. While the original was helmed by Marathi actor-filmmaker Pravin Tarde, the remake will be directed by actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. Presented by Salman Khan Films, Antim is produced by Salma Khan and directed by Mahesh Manjrekar.

Salman Khan was last seen in “Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai". Also starring Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, “Radhe" was earlier slated to hit the theatres on May 22 but got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and released on ZEE5 eventually.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here