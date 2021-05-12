Antim is Ready, will Finish Shooting Tiger 3 When Lockdown is Over: Salman Khan

Nearly 1.5 years after his last film Dabangg 3 (December, 2019), Salman Khan is returning to his fans with the release of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The pandemic since last year has put a hold to work in the industry, and the fate of several films are uncertain. While Radhe is finally releasing after a year’s delay, Salman has projects like Antim: The Final Truth and the third film in the Tiger instalment coming up next.

Radhe is being released in a pay-per-view format with limited theatrical opening, but Salman is hoping for a better fate for his next releases. “I just want that people who are sitting at home, just to have something to do. Now even, the shows are not being shot. Even after this, Radhe will be released in theatres, and I have got Antim ready already and I am working on Tiger 3. Once the lockdown is over, we will finish the shoot soon. I hope by that time, the theatres would open," he said.

Antim: The Final Truth is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The film features Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles. It is based on the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern.

Talking about working in the new normal and shooting post pandemic, Salman said, “I hope the new normal goes back to the old normal. This new normal, no one would be able to survive. I am not an expert but I feel till the time at least one person has corona, the situation would stay the same. This thing should end. I hope it becomes like just a flu and not a situation where there is a grave situation with ventilators, cylinders and hospitals. Only way that would happen is when everyone gets themselves vaccinated."

The actor has already gotten his family members vaccinated, and awaiting the second dose for himself. “Mum and dad have gotten both vaccinations done. I have got one dose of vaccination and I’ll go for my next in the next 10 days. Covid can happen then also, but after the vaccine, we wouldn’t be fighting for life. It would be a lot safer and easier if everyone gets vaccinated. So, everyone should go and get vaccinated as fast as possible," he said.

