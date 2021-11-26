Antim Movie Review: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma's Film Looks Like a Modern-Day Twist of Vaastav

Antim: The Final Truth

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

Cast: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana

It is only fair to say that Aayush Sharma yet again owes his career to Salman Khan. An official remake of Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern, the story set in Pune, has every aspect of a typical Salman Khan movie. From slow motion fights, to slow motion entries, and subtle yet powerful punch lines, Salman Khan carries this movie on his shoulder. Aayush Sharma also impresses in a few action sequences, but lacks the much-needed swag that is required to play the character.

Aayush plays the character of Rahul, who is in the centre of the story and his background reminds you of Sanjay Dutt from Vaastav, and that’s what doesn’t work for Aayush, as he fails to deliver what is expected. The story highlights strong social-political issues such as land grabbing, farmer struggles, political power game, and more. Besides Salman and Aayush, Sachin Khedekar, Mahesh Manjrekar and Upendra Limaye play an important role as supporting actors.

Talking about the action sequences, there are some innovative and good action scenes, which are well shot and have enough slow motion shots for Salman Khan fans to drool over. The highlight sequence, in terms of action, has to be where Salman confronts Aayush. As one can expect, Salman, of course, pins down Aayush. Ironically, the scene is self explanatory and shows how Salman owns the film.

Speaking of Mahima Makwana, one really will be impressed by her acting, but unfortunately her on-screen chemistry with Aayush doesn’t really impress through the movie. Another aspect about Aayush that one can notice through the movie is his style of delivering dialogues. Aayush tries really hard to deliver punch lines but his monotonous style with eyebrows up and a expression-less face is disappointing and doesn’t impress at all.

Varun Dhawan plays a guest role towards the climax with his performance in the Vignahartha song. Ironically, just like Vaastav, the climax of Antim is also set with Ganpati Aarti. With a roaring background score, slow-motion action sequences and a lot of slow motion entries of Salman Khan, Antim is purely made for Salman’s fans. Overall, though the script is strong, somewhere the casting could have been better along side Salman Khan.

