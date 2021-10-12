Antim: Salman Khan Unveils Aayush Sharma Starrer Actioner's High-Octane Motion Poster

Superstar Salman Khan has unveiled the motion poster of his production house’s next project, Antim. Produced by Salman Khan Films, the much-awaited and highly anticipated film Antim: The Final Truth stars his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in the lead. The action drama is a gripping tale of two powerful men, Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, coming from polar opposite ideologies; one a cop and the other a gangster, culminating into fiercely feverish encounters and conflicts between the two.

Salman shared the motion poster on social media, writing, “#Antim releases in theatres worldwide on 26.11.2021

It has been a gr8 & cherished association with ZEE and @punitgoenka over the years having done many films Race3,loveyatri, Bharat, Dabangg3,Kaagaz,Radhe and now Antim. I am confident he will take Zee to much greater heights in the coming years."

The poster shows a menacing Salman as well as bloodied Aayush in a clear pitch of one against the other. The riveting poster, with its crisp renditions and clean graphic execution, reveals a fierce and aggressive Aayush with a menacing look on his face, ready to face his opponent and take him out. The poster smoothly transitions to Salman, with an equally determined, threatening, yet vicious look in his eyes.

Antim: The Final Truth is the journey of a gangster who wants to rise at any cost against a scheming cop who will plot to foil his plans. The film releases in theaters on November 26, 2021.

