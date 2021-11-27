Antim The Final Truth Box Office Day 1: Salman Khan Film Gets a Slow Start, Earns Rs 4.5 Crore

Antim: The Final Truth, headlined by Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma, opened to decent reviews on Friday, however, the positive response did not translate into box office numbers. The film only managed to collect around Rs 4.25-4.5 crore on its opening day, as per early estimates.

A report on Boxofficeindia.com stated that “Antim: The Final Truth collected in the 4.25-4.50 crore nett range which is a reasonable collection if the film can get some solid growth on Saturday.” Hinting at how Salman’s release affected John Abraham’s Satyameva Jayate 2, which opened in cinemas on Thursday, the report further added, “Antim: The Final Truth has affected the collections of Satyameva Jayate 2 which was expected and the film is down 40-50 per cent with huge falls at bigger multiplexes.”

The action-packed drama stars Aayush Sharma as a gangster and the Dabangg actor as an upright police officer. The film’s trailer also teased a major face-off between both the actors who were seen shirtless during the ultimate fight sequence.

Salman, who slayed it in his popular cop turn in Dabangg, plays inspector Rajveer Singh in Antim. Aayush Sharma, who was last seen in Loveyatri, shares the screen with his brother-in-law for the first time. Sharma is married to Arpita Khan, sister of Salman. The film also stars Mahesh V. Manjrekar, Mahima Makwana and Pragya Jaiswal.

The movie, a remake of the 2018 Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

While talking about his character in Antim, Salman told us, “I realise that I have played a cop several times but I really loved this subject. Initially, I was in two minds whether or not I should do it, but the idea was stuck in my head. And, I was told it was a small role but I refused to accept it. I was working on the script with Mahesh (Manjrekar) and I knew what we were making. We have only picked up the basic plot from the original. The screenplay has been changed and it is a different film altogether. It is lavishly mounted while the original was made on a limited budget."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.