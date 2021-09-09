Antim: The Final Truth Director Mahesh Manjrekar Reveals Aayush Sharma Continued Shooting With Broken Fingers

Salman Khan, on September 2, revealed the poster of his upcoming film 'Antim: The Final Truth’ via his Instagram handle. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, the makers of the film, which also stars Aayush Sharma, have dropped a new song 'Vighnaharta' today. It was learned that while shooting for the song, Aayush got injured and fractured his palm, however, he continued to shoot as they were on a tight schedule. Director Mahesh Manjrekar heaped praise on Aayush for his commitment and hard work.

In a recent interview with TOI, Manjrekar said that the one thing he loved most about Aayush was that he was possessed and Antim for him was ‘do or die.’ Appreciating Aayush’s dedication, the actor-director said that he absorbed the character and became Rahuliya. Taking about the injury, Manjrekar informed that a lot of scenes and shots were pending when he learned that Aayush had accidentally hit a camera during a close-up shot and broke his fingers. Though Manjrekar was worried, Aayush amazed him as he continued shooting and completed the scenes with his broken finger.

Another issue that concerned Manjrekar was the continuity. He explained that at the time of injury, Aayush was the Rahuliya of the second half, therefore the script demanded him to be more ripped. He said, “I thought with that hand, he would not be able to exercise but he still managed. I knew he was in pain, I could see him tie his wrist and exercise and deliver every shot perfectly.” Manjrekar shared that it is a jarring feeling when one’s hand is fractured, and one has to hold back those expressions to be in character. “But he was involved in the role, so immersed in Rahuliyaa that he forgot the pain,” he added.

Earlier in January this year, Aayush had revealed that he suffered an injury on the set of 'Antim: The Final Truth.' The poster of Antim- The Final Truth featured Salman as a fierce cop and Aayush as the deadly gangster.

