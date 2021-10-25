Antim The Final Truth Trailer: Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma Face-off in Action-thriller

After Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Satyameva Jayate 2, the trailer of Antim: The Final Truth was released on Monday. The Mahesh Manjrekar directorial stars Salman Khan, who is sharing the screen-space with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. In the film, Salman plays a Sikh cop, while Aayush plays a gangster. In the three-minute trailer dropped on Monday, the main characters can be seen in headlocks with each other, with the cop trying to stop the gangster from killing people.

In the trailer shared by Salman on his social media platforms, we can see his character trying to bring down his nemesis. He can also be seen talking about using intelligence win against evils, like Lord Krishna did in Mahabharat. On the other hand, we see Ayush’s character become a gangster in order to survive. Mahima Makwana also appears in the trailer as his love interest. There is also a scene which depicts a massive confrontation between the duo happening during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Both Salman and Aayush have gone through physical transformation to play their parts. The film is based on the Marathi film Mulshi Pattern

by Pravin Tarde.

Antim: The Final Truth also stars Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta, Nikitin Dheer, among others. The film is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. Antim: The Final Truth is slated to release in theatres on November 26, 2021.

