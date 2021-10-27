Antim Trailer Launch: Salman Khan Ditched His Strict Diet Plan to Gorge on 3 Samosas

Salman Khan is one of the fittest Bollywood actors and has been for the longest time. He has been an inspiration to many and his movies are eagerly anticipated to have a shirtless scene of the actor. In order to keep his fitness good, Salman must surely follow a strict diet but recently his food plans went for a toss.

Salman, who arrived at a famous single screen hall in Mumbai for the launch of the trailer of his upcoming movie Antim: the Final Truth, reportedly gorged on not one or two but three samosas because he was hungry.

Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir’s Executive Director Manoj Desai told ETimes, “Aayush and he opened the gates (to the cinema hall). The interesting bit was that he was very hungry. He ate three samosas from our canteen. It was very nice to see him do that."

Salman plays a Sikh cop in the film, can be seen wearing a black shirt and a black turban in some of the stills released on social media to hype the film. His character in the film is named Rajveer and by the look of it, he is in for serious business in the film with his vengeful side on display as he mouths the lines, “Jis din ae Sardar di hategi, sab di fategi" (the day this Sardar loses his cool, everyone will run for cover) backed by a powerful background score.

Antim is a story about the deadly struggle between a gangster played by Aayush Sharma who looks to expand and rule over his territory without anyone’s intervention until a cop essayed by Salman gets in the former’s way. Salman’s character of Rajveer is determined to put an end to gangster’s rise and rule, and for that he can go to any lengths.

Starring Salman, Aayush and Mahima Makwana, ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ is directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, produced by Salman Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films. The film is set to hit the theatres worldwide on November 26, 2021.

