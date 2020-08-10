Antonio Banderas on Testing Positive for Covid-19: Will Recover As Soon As Possible

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, 60, said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and is in quarantine.
"I'd like to add that I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible," Banderas said on Twitter.
Quiero contaros lo siguiente... pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0— Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020
Un saludo a todos. Quiero hacer público que hoy, 10 de Agosto, me veo obligado a celebrar mi 60 cumpleaños siguiendo cuarentena al haber dado positivo de la enfermedad COVID-19, causada por el coronavirus. Me gustaría añadir que me encuentro relativamente bien, solo un poco más cansado de lo habitual y confiado en recuperarme lo antes posible siguiendo las indicaciones médicas que espero me permitan superar el proceso infeccioso que sufro y que a tantas personas está afectando alrededor del planeta. Aprovecharé este aislamiento para leer, escribir, descansar y seguir haciendo planes para comenzar a darle significado a mis recién estrenados 60 años a los cuales llego cargado de ganas y de ilusión. Un fuerte abrazo a todos. Antonio Banderas.
Meanwhile, Antonio and Penelope Cruz are set to co-star in a new film titled Competencia Oficial (Official Competition).
The project from Madrid's The Mediapro Studio will be directed by Argentine filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat. The actors recently starred in Pain and Glory, although they never appeared together on screen, reports variety.com.
The last time the Spanish actors shared a scene was in the 2013 film I'm So Excited.
Other cast members include Spanish veteran Jose Luis Gomez, Carlos Hipolito, Irene Escolar, Koldo Olabarri, Nagore Aranburu, Pilar Castro and Juan Grandinetti.