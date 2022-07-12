Antony Varghese Shares First Look From His Next Titled Oh Meri Laila

Actor Antony Varghese was last seen in the film Innale Vare, which was not as successful at the box office. Keeping the failure aside, he will now be seen in his next Oh Meri Laila. Antony recently shared the first look from the film, which is billed as a romantic entertainer. He is playing the role of a college student in the film directed by Abhishek K.S.

Sharing the first look, Antony wrote in the caption, “Let’s put aside all the noise and be a little romantic. Who doesn’t like change?” The first look is quite engaging with Antony seen holding a heart. Fans are quite delighted with this poster and are eager to see this film.

Abhishek K.S. and Anuraj O.B. have contributed to the storyline. Dr Paul’s Entertainment has bankrolled this film. Bablu Aju is the cinematographer, while Ankit Menon composed the music. Saji Joseph has handled the editing. The film boasts of a talented star cast comprising Senthil Krishna, Balachandran Chullikadu, Nandu, Brito Davis and Nandana Rajan. Shivagami, Sreeja Nair and many others are also part of the cast. Several newcomers have also been given a chance in the film.

Apart from the talented star cast, the other factor that raised curiosity among the audience was the change in title. Previously, the film was titled Laila. No reasons were shared behind the change in title.

Irrespective of the changes, Antony is highly excited about the film. According to Antony, he and Oh Meri Laila’s director Abhishek studied at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, Kerala. Antony described how he faced the camera for the first time in a short film made by Abhishek. With Oh Meri Laila, they will be reuniting for a full-fledged venture.

Besides Oh Meri Laila, Antony will also be seen in films like Falimy, Aanaparambile World Cup and others.

