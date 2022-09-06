Anu Aggarwal Reacts To Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3, Says Open To Starring In It But On One Condition

Most 90s kids will probably remember Anu Aggarwal from her performance in the original Aashiqui film. The film, which marked her debut in Bollywood, was released in 1991 and gained immense success and audiences began addressing her ‘Aashiqui girl’ from then on. She was 21 years old at the time. Now, nearly 32 years later, the announcement of Aashiqui 3 has piqued her interest.

For the unversed, Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to play the lead in Aashiqui 3. The film will be helmed by director Anurag Basu, marking their first collaboration. Reacting to the news, Anu stated in an interview that she would happily do the film if the role sufficiently suited her.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Speaking to PeepingMoon, Anu said she would be open to starring in Aashiqui 3. “I am an actor and I was a part of creating the blockbuster and revolutionary Aashiqui so why not?” she said. She went on to say if her role “makes an impact on the general storyline” and “increases the USP of the project or is a way to bring across positive change and awareness,” she may just do it.

Active on social media, Anu regularly takes to Instagram to share bits and pieces of her daily life. Now a yoga teacher in Bihar, the former actor has had an eventful life. After starring in superhits such as Ghazab Tamasha (1992), King Uncle (1993), Khal-Naaikaa (1993), Janam Kundli (1995), and Return of the Jewel Thief (1996), she pretty much disappeared from the public eye.

Revealing as late as 2021 the reason behind her exit from Bollywood, she said that she only wanted to work with meaty, character-driven roles; something that the film industry was not doing at that point in time, the Times of India reported. She said, “I wanted to portray a woman in a good light, not just running around trees and doing nothing.” She went on to share a tragic experience where she experienced a fatal car accident in 1999, after which she slipped into a coma, revealed the actress in the interview with TOI.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here