Anu Aggarwal 'Sad' After Indian Idol 13 Makers Snubbed Her, Says 'They Cut Me Out of Frame'

Former actress Anu Aggarwal recently graced the stage of Indian Idol Season 13 to mark their romantic special episode that paid tribute to her hit film Aashiqui. The star, who has taken a sabbatical from the entertainment industry, became an overnight sensation for her stint as Any Verghese in the Mahesh Bhatt directorial. Though Aggarwal was seated beside the male lead of the movie, Rahul Roy, the former actress felt that she felt snubbed by the makers. While opening up about her rare onscreen appearance on the reality TV show, Anu Aggarwal told Indian Times, that she was cut out of the frame.

“As far as being active on the show goes, I was sitting right next to Rahul Roy and they cut me out of the frame,” said Aggarwal. For those unaware, after facing a near-death experience and quitting the industry, she became a monk in 2001. Highlighting the same, the Aashiqui fame stated she doesn’t have an ego due owing to her spiritual awakening. However, the feeling of being ignored did sadden her. According to her, when she met the young talented singers, she spoke a lot to them but not a word of it was shown in the final telecast.

She continued, “Thankfully, I am a Sanyasi. I don’t have an ego at all. It does sadden me. I have been given inspirational talks around the world. I am a Ted Talk speaker and run Anu Aggarwal Foundation (AAF) too and got Atma Nirbhar Bharat Award too. I met the young talented singers and I spoke enough but not a word was shown in the telecast. I speak fluent Hindi.” During the same interaction, the Aashiqui actress clarified she isn’t interested in finding out why she was cut out of the frame, nor does she want to get defensive and blame Soni or any other makers of the show.

She concluded, “I let it go. I don’t want to get into the defensive at all right… and I don’t want to get into blaming Sony, the editor, or anybody at all."

In her decade-long career, Aggarwal became known for her notable work in movies including Aashiqui, The Cloud Door and more. It was in 1997 when the former actress became a karmayogi, but two years later, a serious car accident rendered her in a coma for about 29 days and with no memory of her past life.

Read all the Latest Movies News here