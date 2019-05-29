Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Anu Malik Back as Judge of Indian Idol After #MeToo Allegations?

When approached over phone regarding his return to Indian Idol, Anu Malik refused to comment.

IANS

Updated:May 29, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Anu Malik Back as Judge of Indian Idol After #MeToo Allegations?
File photo of Anu Malik. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
When the #MeToo movement picked up in India, singer-composer Anu Malik was removed from the jury panel of Indian Idol last year as he was accused of sexual misconduct. Now, there is a buzz about his return to the singing-based reality show as a judge.

Asked if the makers of the show had approached him to join back as a judge, Anu told IANS over phone, "Right now, I am at a recording. All I can say at this point of time...no comments."

According to a source, the auditions for the singing reality show will begin soon. There is no confirmation whether the makers will bring back Anu on the show or not, but Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar are expected to return and perform their judging duties in the upcoming season of Indian Idol.

In October 2018, Anu had been accused by singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, who called him a "paedophile" and a "sexual predator".

He had denied the allegations that he sexually harassed Shweta.

"The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #MeToo movement, but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious," his lawyer Zulfiquar Memon had told IANS.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram