English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anu Malik Back as Judge of Indian Idol After #MeToo Allegations?
When approached over phone regarding his return to Indian Idol, Anu Malik refused to comment.
File photo of Anu Malik. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
When the #MeToo movement picked up in India, singer-composer Anu Malik was removed from the jury panel of Indian Idol last year as he was accused of sexual misconduct. Now, there is a buzz about his return to the singing-based reality show as a judge.
Asked if the makers of the show had approached him to join back as a judge, Anu told IANS over phone, "Right now, I am at a recording. All I can say at this point of time...no comments."
According to a source, the auditions for the singing reality show will begin soon. There is no confirmation whether the makers will bring back Anu on the show or not, but Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar are expected to return and perform their judging duties in the upcoming season of Indian Idol.
In October 2018, Anu had been accused by singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, who called him a "paedophile" and a "sexual predator".
He had denied the allegations that he sexually harassed Shweta.
"The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #MeToo movement, but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious," his lawyer Zulfiquar Memon had told IANS.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Asked if the makers of the show had approached him to join back as a judge, Anu told IANS over phone, "Right now, I am at a recording. All I can say at this point of time...no comments."
According to a source, the auditions for the singing reality show will begin soon. There is no confirmation whether the makers will bring back Anu on the show or not, but Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar are expected to return and perform their judging duties in the upcoming season of Indian Idol.
In October 2018, Anu had been accused by singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, who called him a "paedophile" and a "sexual predator".
He had denied the allegations that he sexually harassed Shweta.
"The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #MeToo movement, but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious," his lawyer Zulfiquar Memon had told IANS.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Chris Hemsworth Would 'Still Love' to Do More Thor, Opens Up on His 40 Kg Fat Suit in Endgame
- Cat Suits to Tutus: A Look at Serena Williams' Most Badass Fashion Statements
- Deepika Padukone on Legalising Same-sex Marriage: Feels Strange We Even Need to Address It
- Have Your Ever Bought a Phone Even Before Its Launch? Someone Just Got a Moto Z4 From Amazon
- JCB is 'Truly Humbled' After Desis Make #JCBKiKhudayi Memes Viral
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results