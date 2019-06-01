English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anu Malik Banned from Entering Yash Raj Studios Over #MeToo Allegations?
As per reports in a tabloid, composer Anu Malik will not be allowed to enter inside the Yash Raj Studios over his involvement in sexual harassment.
File photo of Anu Malik. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Music composer and reality TV show judge Anu Malik, who stands accused of sexual harassment by multiple women, has reportedly been banned from entering Yash Raj Studios over his involvement in the same matter. As per tabloid Bollywood Hungama, Anu will not be entertained on the premises of YRF because the production house apparently has a strict policy against sex offenders.
Last year, YRF management fired their senior executive Ashish Patel after he was accused of sexual misconduct. The move against Anu seems motivated by the fact that he has been accused by singers like Sona Mohapatra, Alisha Chinai and Shweta Pandit of behaving in inappropriate manner.
In October last year, he was removed from the popular reality show Indian Idol and there are still questions about his return to the show. When spoken to in the matter of his return to the judging panel of the Sony show, Anu refused to comment.
Read: Anu Malik Back as Judge of Indian Idol After #MeToo Allegations?
In October, Pandit accused Anu of harassing her, when she was a minor. Pandit had issued a post on social media calling out the Anu while labeling him a "pedophile and sexual predator."
Sona also lashed out at Anu in an Instagram post. She called him a "serial predator" and said that he has been one for years.
Anu's lawyer Zulfiquar Memon has rubbished all allegations against the composer and told IANS in a statement, "The allegations made against my client are emphatically denied as completely false and baseless. My client respects the #MeToo movement but to use this movement to start a character assassination mission is obnoxious."
