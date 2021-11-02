Did You Know Anu Malik Wanted To Be A Police Officer?

Anu Malik, one of the most famous music composers of Bollywood is celebrating his 61st birthday today. He was born on November 2, 1960, in Mumbai. His father Sardar Malik was among the famous musicians of his time. His mother Bilkis Malik passed away a few months back. He married Anjali Vasudev Bhatt and they have two daughters Anmol Malik and Ada Malik.

In one of his earlier interviews, Anu had said that he wanted to become a police officer and also prepared for the Civil Services Examination. However, he was destined to become a music composer.

Anu Malik started his career as a music composer in 1977 with the film Hunterwali77. After this, in 1981, he composed music for the films Poonam and Aapas Ki Baat. In 1982, he composed the songs for the film Mangal Pandey. He got recognition for his music for the 1984 film Sohni Mahiwal.

Anu Malik as a music composer tasted success in 1993 as he composed hit songs for Mahesh Bhatt’s films Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aai and Sir. He shot to fame with the film Baazigar. All the songs of this film became an instant hit. He got his first Filmfare Award for this film released in 1993. He has won two Filmfare awards so far.

After Baazigar, he impressed everyone with his music in films like Border, Refugee, LoC Kargil, Aks, Fiza and Main Hoon Na among others.

He was also honored with the National Award for the film Refugee. He has judged many singing reality shows on TV.

