Anu Malik Denies Sona Mohapatra's Allegations, Says 'I Don't Know Her'

On Wednesday, Sona Mohapatra shared an Instagram post in which she accused Kailash Kher of being a repeat offender and also named Anu Malik.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:October 10, 2018, 8:57 PM IST
Anu Malik Denies Sona Mohapatra's Allegations, Says 'I Don't Know Her'
Image: Instagram/ Sona Mohapatra
Bollywood music-composer Anu Malik has responded to singer Sona Mohapatra's allegations of sexual harassment. Mohapatra had talked about Anu Malik and Kailash Kher on social media.

When News18 contacted Malik for his comment, he said, “She’s meaning some case that had happened long time back. It has nothing to do with me. I have never worked with her also. So, I don't want to comment anything on it. She’s just dragging my name into this. I have not even met her.”

On Wednesday, Sona shared an Instagram post in which she wrote, "To all the young girls & women who are coming out with their experiences with this creep, journalists, ‘fans’ & even kids from college, know that you are not alone. This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator & has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in. Also I cannot comment on many others basis heresay. That would be unfair. (Many journalists have been asking me for stories thinking that I’m most likely to ‘spill the beans’. I’m not)"

She further wrote, "It is important that we stick to facts & our personal experiences to make this a serious & credible movement to help clean a system & lopsided power structure. It is just a start but an important one. #TimesUp #India #Change."

Earlier in the day, Mohapatra, in a series of tweets, accused Kher of making inappropriate sexual advances towards her. She tweeted, “I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after.” (sic)

She also criticised Kher for calling himself “simple and devoted to music.”










News18 reached out to Kher over call and WhatsApp for his comment but the singer didn’t respond.
