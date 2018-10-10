Anu Malik Denies Sona Mohapatra's Allegations, Says 'I Don't Know Her'
On Wednesday, Sona Mohapatra shared an Instagram post in which she accused Kailash Kher of being a repeat offender and also named Anu Malik.
Image: Instagram/ Sona Mohapatra
When News18 contacted Malik for his comment, he said, “She’s meaning some case that had happened long time back. It has nothing to do with me. I have never worked with her also. So, I don't want to comment anything on it. She’s just dragging my name into this. I have not even met her.”
On Wednesday, Sona shared an Instagram post in which she wrote, "To all the young girls & women who are coming out with their experiences with this creep, journalists, ‘fans’ & even kids from college, know that you are not alone. This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator & has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in. Also I cannot comment on many others basis heresay. That would be unfair. (Many journalists have been asking me for stories thinking that I’m most likely to ‘spill the beans’. I’m not)"
She further wrote, "It is important that we stick to facts & our personal experiences to make this a serious & credible movement to help clean a system & lopsided power structure. It is just a start but an important one. #TimesUp #India #Change."
View this post on Instagram
To all the young girls & women who are coming out with their experiences with this creep, journalists, ‘fans’ & even kids from college, know that you are not alone. This guy, #KailashKher is a serial predator & has been for years as are many others like Anu Malik in the industry. I cannot be tweeting about everyone cus I work 18 hour work days & have a life to live & breathe in. Also I cannot comment on many others basis heresay. That would be unfair. (Many journalists have been asking me for stories thinking that I’m most likely to ‘spill the beans’. I’m not) It is important that we stick to facts & our personal experiences to make this a serious & credible movement to help clean a system & lopsided power structure. It is just a start but an important one. #TimesUp #India #Change
Earlier in the day, Mohapatra, in a series of tweets, accused Kher of making inappropriate sexual advances towards her. She tweeted, “I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after.” (sic)
She also criticised Kher for calling himself “simple and devoted to music.”
(1) I met Kailash for coffee in Prithvi Café to discuss a forthcoming concert where both our bands were playing & after the usual, a hand on my thigh with lines likes, your so beautiful, feel so good that a ‘musician got you’ (Ram) not an actor. I left not soon after. (1) https://t.co/Cfz8Hf4sdP— SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018
(2) That did not deter Kailash Kher though. On landing in Dhaka & on my way to the venue with the organisers, keeps calling me & when I don’t pick up, calls the organisers phone to get through to me & asks me to ‘skip’ the soundcheck & join him in his room instead to ‘catch up’ https://t.co/beBehXBLup— SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018
3)The fact that Kailash had sung in my studios & for many projects in which I was the producer & knew me to be as strong as i am or that he had only recently taken a favour from my partner @RamSampathLive to create a personal track for him didn’t stop him. #TheHubris of such #men https://t.co/GLHvCsIPDR— SONA (@sonamohapatra) October 9, 2018
News18 reached out to Kher over call and WhatsApp for his comment but the singer didn’t respond.
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- WhatsApp To Put Advertisements In 'Status' Feature For Android
- Kayamkulam Kochunni: Will Malayalam Film Industry’s Biggest Production Live Up to the Hype?
- Google Pixel 3 XL is Ready to Begin The Battle of Android And iOS Behemoths With The Apple iPhone XS Max
- Anil Kumble's Gesture to a Fan Who Was Too Scared to Approach Him Shows Why He's a True Champ
- Gold for Archer Harvinder Singh at Asian Para Games