Anu Malik Might No Longer be Indian Idol Judge, Rakul Preet on Rana Daggubati Dating Rumours

Music composer Anu Malik, who has been one of the accused in the #MeToo movement, is likely to be once again removed as the judge of the singing reality show Indian Idol. Anu Malik was accused of sexual harassment last year by Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra. The music director was seen as one of the judges in Indian Idol 11, which sparked off protests from people who were unhappy with him being back on the show.

Read: #MeToo: Anu Malik Likely to be Dropped as Indian Idol Judge

Rakul Preet Singh, who has also appeared in many South films, has time and again been linked to Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. The two have shared a strong bond since the beginning of her career which has been the source of many rumours. However, the De De Pyaar De actress recently shut down rumours saying that she is single.

Read: Rakul Preet Singh Opens Up on Rana Daggubati Dating Rumours

Kristen Stewart has admitted in a recent interview that former beau, Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson, was her "first" love and had he proposed marriage, she would have said yes. The actress reflected on her much-publicised relationship with Pattinson on The Howard Stern Show.

Read: Kristen Stewart Confesses She Would Have Married Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are known for doing the different. When Indian cricket team skipper turned 31 on Tuesday, the duo decided to spend his birthday week, away from the chaos and hustle-bustle of limelight. Virat and Anushka spent the former's birthday hiking on the mountains.

Read: Anushka Sharma's Birthday Post for 'Love' Virat Kohli will Melt Your Heart

It's Kevin Jonas' birthday and Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cannot keep calm. Celebrating the birthday of eldest Jonas brother, the couple took to social media to share special messages for him. While Priyanka shared an unseen wedding picture with him, Nick posted a goofy photo of the three brothers.

Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Wish Kevin on His Birthday with Goofy Posts, See Here

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.