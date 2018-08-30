English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Anu Malik Ropes in Indian Idol 9 Finalist for a Song in Paltan
Anu Malik has roped in Indian Idol's former contestant Khuda Baksh to sing a song for the film 'Paltan'.
A file photo of Anu Malik.
Composer Anu Malik, also a judge of Indian Idol, has roped in the reality show's former contestant Khuda Baksh to sing a song for the film Paltan.
Baksh was one of the top three contestants of the ninth season of Indian Idol. He made an appearance on Indian Idol 10 along with filmmaker J.P Dutta, lyricist Javed Akhtar and singer Sonu Nigam for promoting their upcoming movie Paltan.
The singer, who hails from Punjab, got emotional to return to the stage of Indian Idol.
"Khuda Baksh is our child and there are millions of people who love his voice. He has a unique voice that can be rightfully termed as ‘Naayab'. All of us are very proud of Khuda Baksh. When I called him for the song he came to the studio and learnt the song there itself and performed. What a brilliant guy," Anu Malik said in a statement.
"I am sure he has a glorious future ahead of him and we wish him all the best," he added.
