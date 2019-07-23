Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anu Malik to Make a Comeback on TV a Year After #MeToo Accusation

Anu Malik and lyricist Sameer Anjaan will be guest-judging SonyTV’s children music reality show Superstar Singer.

IANS

Updated:July 23, 2019, 3:46 PM IST
Anu Malik to Make a Comeback on TV a Year After #MeToo Accusation
Anu Malik. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Singer-composer Anu Malik, who was removed from the jury panel of Indian Idol last year following accusations of sexual misconduct in the wake of the #MeToo movement, will return to the small screen as a guest-judge on the children's music reality show Superstar Singer.

When IANS contacted Anu, he was busy in a recording studio. However, lyricist Sameer Anjaan, who will be accompanying Anu on the show, confirmed the news. "I will be a guest-judge on Sony TV's Superstar Singer and Anu Malik will join me on the show. You will enjoy a lot. You will get to hear songs by Anu and me," Sameer told IANS.

In October 2018, Anu Malik was caught in the #MeToo controversy when two female singers accused him of sexual misconduct, calling him a "pedophile" and a "sexual predator". But he denied all allegations.

Sameer had earlier extended support towards the composer on social media, saying, "This is really shocking and sad that today people can pass any comment without proof." 

Speculations were rife earlier this year that Anu might also return as a judge on Indian Idol’s forthcoming season but no confirmation has been made yet.

