Anu Malik to Return As Indian Idol Judge, Shooting Promo With Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar

It seems that the minds behind Indian Idol have had a change of heart regarding Anu Malik's role in the show. Malik had been a judge on Indian Idol ever since its inception. He was removed from the show in Season 10 after allegations of sexual harassment came up against him. All that seems to be going down the drain for the next season as Anu Malik will be returning to the judges' panel.

A source close to the reality show revealed Anu Malik's comeback to Mid-Day stating that "The makers and channel decided to reinstate Anu Malik as one of the judges as he, with his shair-o-shayari, is synonymous with Indian Idol. He has judged every season since the reality show began airing in 2004."

Malik is reportedly currently shooting for the upcoming season alongside fellow judges Vishal Dadlani and Neha Kakkar. Vishal Dadlani first joined Indian Idol as a judge for Indian Idol Junior. He also appeared as a judge for Season 10.

Anu Malik was removed from the show after multiple women had accused him of sexual misconduct in light of the #MeToo movement. Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra were two of the accusers. Shweta claimed she was just 15 when Malik had asked her to give him a kiss.

Sona Mohapatra lashed out against Sony in a tweet saying, "One more ‘reason’ & the number of them is quite large Mr. Anu Malik. Do take note, producers of @superstarsinge @SonyLIV, your show hosting him is supposed to be aimed at kids between 2 & 15 yrs?" She later again tweeted regarding the matter.

The rehabilitation of the multiple accused @IndiaMeToo Anu Malik by @SonyTV on Indian Idol within a year as judge is a slap to ALL the good people of #India who want a better & safer future for their children, let alone women. #AnuMalik #RatReturnsToTheGutter & #SpreadingFilth https://t.co/6VWVMWmfjE — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) September 9, 2019

Indian Idol Season 11 is set to start airing on Sony TV in 2019 with Aditya Narayan as its host.

