MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Anu Malik Unveils Song to Spread Joy Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Image: Anu Malik/Twitter

Image: Anu Malik/Twitter

Singer-composer Anu Malik has come up with a new track titled "Happy happy rehne ka please don't worry", urging people to stay happy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 8, 2020, 8:17 AM IST
Share this:

Singer-composer Anu Malik has come up with a new track titled "Happy happy rehne ka please don't worry", urging people to stay happy amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I came up with this song only to uplift the mood of everybody who is at home under lockdown due to the coronavirus. I want to make them happy and to tell them not to give up and keep fighting,"Anu said.

In the track's video, Anu can be seen happily doing household chores -- be it mopping a floor or making tea.

Anu also shared what went behind the making of "Happy happy rehne ka please don't worry".

"This song came to me in a flash..I was sitting at home ..Suddenly I thought that everybody is going through his or her depression / fear / frustration / helplessness and what not.. All of sudden this line 'happy happy rehne ka please don't worry' hit me.

"I at once shared it with my lyric writer Kumaar who loved the line.. he sent me the lyrics of the entire song in 20 minutes and I composed it in 10 minutes. this tune just came to me just like that," Anu added.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    4,312

     

  • Total Confirmed

    4,789

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    352

     

  • Total DEATHS

    124

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 07 (06:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,047,476

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,431,706

    +787

  • Cured/Discharged

    302,150

     

  • Total DEATHS

    82,080

    +46
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres