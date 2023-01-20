Anu Sithara's Momo In Dubai Trailer Teases An Interesting Family Drama

The trailer of Anu Sithara’s next film Momo In Dubai was unveiled on Thursday, and it appears to contain everything a family audience could want. The sweet and innocent child, Momo, is introduced in the Momo in Dubai trailer. As he travels to Dubai and then disappears, the tension progressively builds. The majority of viewers have found the movie’s numerous family sentiments to be fulfilling, and Anu Sithara’s character seems to be a strong and promising one.

While sharing the news, Friday Matinee wrote, “Here is the official trailer of ‘Momo in Dubai’! Watch https://youtu.be/mAAJgn_frfI Momo In Dubai in theatres from Feb 3rd, 2023! Icon Cinemas Release.”

Here is the official trailer of ‘Momo in Dubai’ !! Watch ▶️ https://t.co/toWDF0Lu9C#MomoInDubai Im theatres from Feb 3rd, 2023! Icon Cinemas Release. pic.twitter.com/nbAEHDhIU3 — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) January 18, 2023

Overall, Momo in Dubai appears intriguing from the trailer, and expectations are high. The trailer has shown that the film has another side that is packed with family feelings and suspense, despite the audience’s initial assumption based on the previously released posters that it is a wholly entertaining comedy. The movie is scheduled to premiere on February 3rd of this year, and the crowd is eagerly anticipating it. Siddique P Hyder created the cuts for the trailer.

Zakariya and Ashif Kakkodi wrote the script and the story for Momo in Dubai, which was directed by Ameen Aslam. Sajith Purushan handled the photography, and Prasanna Sujith was in charge of the choreography. Ratheesh Raj is the editor of this family drama movie starring Anu Sithara.

