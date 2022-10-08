Anubandha Awards 2022: Tribute To Puneeth Rajkumar Makes Ramya Emotional

One of the most-awaited Kannada television awards shows – Anubandha Awards 2022 — has begun on October 7. The three-day ceremony will conclude on October 9. This star-studded event will witness the arrival of some of the most popular television stars of the Colors Kannada channel. With everyone’s enthusiasm at its peak to watch the grand award ceremony, the official Instagram page of Colors Kannada has made viewers a tad bit emotional, sprinkling a dash of nostalgia with it.

Colors Kannada dropped a heart-touching promotional video of the Anubandha Awards 2022. The video gave a sneak peek at all the television actors and actresses paying tribute to the late legendary actor Puneeth Rajkumar.

“Karnataka is the king of crores of hearts! Appu Forever Affiliate AWARDS -2022 | October 7-8-9. 6 pm.” read the caption. The hashtags of the post were, AnubandhaAwards2022 and ColorsKannada.

The promo has brought tears to the eyes of Puneeth aka Appu’s admirers. The video reveals the audience at the award function holding candles in their hands to honour the late actor. Each and everyone present at the event seems to genuinely miss the talented actor’s presence. They stand together and raise a toast to pay tribute to Puneeth’s impeccable contribution to the film industry.

The rest of the promo video is embedded with past snippets of the late actor, performing on stage, waving at fans, and interacting with the hosts with the signature smile on his face. There is also a glimpse of actress-turned-politician Ramya in the short promo. She can be seen holding the candle, getting all-emotional, her eyes welling up.

The promo also touched the hearts of many Punneth fans who remembered the late actor by dropping comments on Instagram’s comment box. “Forever in our heart,” wrote one user. “We miss that smile and voice,” expressed another. Others went all hearts in the comments.

Puneeth Rajkumar breathed his last on October 29 last year. He suffered a serious cardiac arrest. The actor was 46. Puneeth has delivered some of the most amazing blockbusters like Yuvarathnaa, Appu, Anjani Putra, and Chakravyuha to name a few.

