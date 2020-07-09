Anubhav Sinha Opens Up About Ra.One Failure: It Haunts You For Years

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who delivered three critically acclaimed films with Mulk, Article 15 and Thappad, opened up about the criticism faced by Ra.One. The film starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor was one of the costliest films made in the history of Bollywood but was panned upon its release.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Anubhav said, "I have been relentless these pass three decades. I’ve fallen, stood up and fallen again. When you make the biggest film in the history of Bollywood, Ra.One, and get so much flak, it drains you... haunts you for years. I was exhausted physically and emotionally. So I am actually happy doing nothing.”

Ra.One also starred Arjun Rampal and Armaan Verma in pivotal roles and had cameos from Sanjay Dutt, Priyanka Chopra and Rajnikanth among others. The filmmaker however, said that he will make another superhero film before he retires.

The filmmaker, whose next film will be with Ayushmann Khurrana, said that he is not in a hurry to shoot amid the pandemic. He said that over the next year-and-a-half, shooting will be slower and much more expensive as money will be spent on protecting people in film sets.

"Social distancing on a film set Is an oxymoron. It can’t happen, it won’t happen. We can keep lying to ourselves though,” he added.

Anubhav Sinha's next with Ayushmann Khurrana will be a political film with a bigger scope than his previous films.