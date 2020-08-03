Anubhav Sinha Remembers Rishi Kapoor, Says Late Actor Was Certain Mulk Would Be Banned

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who worked with Rishi Kapoor on the critically acclaimed film Mulk, said that the late actor was certain that the film would be banned by the CBFC. The filmmaker also said that he had planned many more films with Kapoor in the future.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror, Anubhav said that Kapoor agreed to do the film after a 15 minute narration only. He also remembered how after agreeing to do the film, he had asked Anubhav who would be the 'hero' of the film. When the filmmaker told him he himself was the 'hero', the Bobby actor was surprised.

“Chintuji wasn’t convinced the film was over and insisted I keep 10 days as a back-up. Then, one day my CFO came to me asking if I had some shooting left, saying Chintuji had allotted dates between January 5 and 15, 2018. During the censor screening, Chintuji was on tenterhooks, calling every 30 seconds for an update, afraid Mulk would be banned. After a 90-minute discussion, when I stepped out with a U/A certificate and told him so, he repeated in disbelief, ‘You mean picture release hogi?” the filmmaker said.

He further remembered meeting Kapoor and giving him a hug in the Bachchan's Diwali bash in 2019, not knowing he would be seeing him for the last time. "I had planned many more movies with him,” Anubhav concluded.

Mulk completed two years on August 3, 2020. The film also starred Taapsee Pannu in the lead role, along with Pratiek Babbar, Neena Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Rajat Kapoor and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal roles.