Anubhav Sinha Reveals the Best Compliment He Received for Thappad Trailer
Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film 'Thappad' revolves around a woman looking to file for divorce after being slapped by her husband.
Anubhav Sinha.
Anubhav Sinha has a reputation for making films that move audiences with their storytelling. The director's next film titled Thappad focusses on physical violence in a marriage that is often overlooked under the garb of compromise.
Anubhav revealed that he received a lot of praise and appreciation for Thappad trailer. Nevertheless, he pointed out one of the best compliments that he received was from a friend. Speaking to Mid-Day he said, "The best compliment for me was when a friend of mine said that I couldn't believe that Thappad is made by a man."
Thappad stars Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati in lead roles. The film revolves around Taapsee's character who files for a divorce after being slapped by her husband at a party. The crux of the film revolves around the criticism and advice that the protagonist, played by Taapsee, receives from the people around her, who tell her to don't blow things out of proportion and not seek divorce from her husband.
A lot of praise came Thappad's way while some fans even claimed it to be the perfect response to Sandeep Vanga's Kabir Singh which to many had high tolerance towards physical abuse in a relationship. Taapsee, however, clarified that Thappad had been written much before Kabir Singh and was made as an individual film, not as a response to any other film/s before it.
Apart from Taapsee Pannu and Pavail Gulati, Thappad's cast also includes Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and Kumud Mishra among others. Thappad is scheduled to release on February 28.
