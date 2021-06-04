Anubhav Sinha Says Kartik Aaryan's Ouster from Films a 'Concerted Campaign' Against Actor

Ever since the reports of Kartik Aaryan’s ouster from Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 surfaced, it stirred a whole new controversy. The reports not only dashed the hopes of the fans wishing to watch the actor sparking some sizzling chemistry with Janhvi Kapoor on screen, but consequently started rumours that both Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies and Aanand L Rai also dropped the star from their respective projects. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, who is known for his critically acclaimed movies such as Thappad, Article 15, and Mulk, has shared his opinion on the same.

Taking to Twitter, Anubhav said that the rumours of Kartik’s ouster from various films seem like a campaign against the actor, as producers do not usually talk about dropping actors from their projects. Adding to the same, the director said dropping actors from the films or them walking out from projects happen all the time, but neither of them talks about it in public. He finds it a part of “a concerted campaign" against the actor. He said that it is immensely “unfair" to Kartik and he respects the actor’s silence on the matter.

And by the way… when Producers drop Actors or vice versa they don’t talk about it. It happens all the time. This campaign against Kartik Aryarn seems concerted to me and very bloody unfair. I respect his quiet.— Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 3, 2021

Karan Johar’s production house recently released a statement stating the recasting for Dostana 2 after Kartik’s exit from the film.

Reportedly, the production house called out Kartik’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’ and ‘creative differences’ as the reason for his exit. Meanwhile, the reports of the actor himself opting out of the film also surfaced.

However, filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s team rebuffed the speculations of Kartik’s replacement by Ayushmann Khurrana in his upcoming venture. The director’s team said the rumours are baseless as both the actors were approached for different projects and it is a case of a complete mix-up.

