An initiative by &
1-min read

Anubhav Sinha Says SRK, Aamir Khan Were Right About Intolerance, Swara Bhasker Schools Dream Girl Director

Director Anubhav Sinha reiterated Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's five-year-old views on intolerance, Raaj Shaandilyaa took a dig at Swara Bhasker on Twitter. All this and more in today's showbiz recap.

News18.com

January 7, 2020, 7:58 PM IST
Article 15 director Anubhav Sinha has come out to reiterate Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan's five-year-old views on intolerance, saying both superstars were absolutely right. "Do you remember five years back two superstars of India used a word that they were condemned for and NO ONE stood up for them? NO ONE. The stars were Shah Rukh and Aamir. The word was INTOLERANCE and they were so damn right," tweeted Sinha.

Read: Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Were Right About Intolerance, Says Anubhav Sinha

Raaj Shaandilyaa, director of Dream Girl, shared a joke on Twitter, which called actress Swara Bhasker 'sasti cheez', emphasizing that the newspaper Dainik Bhasker sells more than her. Swara wasted no time in calling out his hypocrisy, writing, "Be mindful of your despicable acts as well when you come to offer a role next time or send messages requesting to share your film's trailer."

Read: Dream Girl Director Takes a Distasteful Dig at Swara Bhasker Over JNU Protests

The first official trailer of Shikara: The Untold Story of Kashmiri Pandits is out. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Shikara showcases the plight of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley back in 1990, when thousands of them were forced to flee their homes.

Read: Shikara Trailer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra Highlights 'Untold Story' of Exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990

Days after making their relationship official, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are spending some quality time with each other's family. On Monday night, ahead of the eve of Orthodox Christmas, Hardik joined Natasha and her family for dinner. The lovebirds, along with Natasha's parents, were spotted outside a suburban restaurant in Mumbai.

Read: Hardik Pandya Meets Natasa Stankovic's Family Over Dinner, Wedding Bells to Ring Soon?

One of the participants of Bigg Boss 13, Siddharth Shukla, has been under public scrutiny for his habit of picking up fights with co-contestants. Once again, he has been questioned about his violent behavior in the show. In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, started a conversation with an argument which turned serious in no time. In a video shared by a Twitter user, Shukla can be seen misbehaving with Shehnaaz.

Read: Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Gets Violent with Shehnaz Gill, Twitter Questions His Behaviour

