Anubhav Sinha’s Political Thriller 'Anek' Starring Ayushmann Khurrana to Hit Theatres on May 13

Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming ambitious political thriller, Anek will be released on May 13th. Anek, a sharp, hard-hitting socio-political drama, reunites Sinha with his Article 15 co-star Ayushmann Khurrana and Thappad producer Bhushan Kumar. The film was supposed to be released in late March, but with the third wave hitting the country, the producers decided to postpone it until May.

According to reports, the film delves deeply into a subject that has been largely ignored by filmmakers in the country. The filmmaker describes this as his most ambitious project to date, having been shot in stunning locations in the North East. The film appears to be a suitable asset in his rich repertoire for the filmmaker, who is revered for his gravitation toward stories of grit.

Sinha, known for films such as “Mulk," “Article 15," and “Thappad," believes “Anek" is a film that celebrates India’s diversity.

Talking about the release date, Anubhav Sinha told PTI, “Anek is based on a subject that concerns our country at a deep-rooted level. The film is set in a certain social context and aims to celebrate the diversity of our nation. It was an incredibly difficult film to make. We shot it in locales that were hard to navigate and in times that were the most difficult. But the film feels like a triumph of our spirit, and I am so proud of what we’ve created.”

It is a promising subject, which is why it is being kept under wraps, and the film is Sinha’s most expensive project to date. Anubhav Sinha shot the movie in the difficult terrains of North East India on a massive scale. Ayushmann Khurrana will be essaying the role of Joshua. The star had posted an edgy photo of his outfit on social media, which piqued fans’ interest.

Bhushan Kumar, Sinha’s frequent collaborator, believes in supporting strong, content-heavy, and unique stories, which makes the collaboration with Sinha a solid one. Bhushan Kumar appreciates the theme of the movie and says, “Anek is a celebration of diversity and an important subject that needs to be brought into the limelight. That’s what made me want to be a part of it. This is a new benchmark Anubhav is setting for the industry by telling such a passionate story.”

Anek is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks and will be released in theatres in May.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections updates here.