Anuj Kapadia Kisses Anupama On Her Forehead After They Are Engaged, Fans Call It 'A Fairy Tale'

This is the day MaAn fans were eagerly waiting for. Anuj Kapadia and Anupama of Rajan Shahi’s popular show are finally engaged. In the recent episode of the show, we saw the Shah and the Kapadia family getting together for Anuj and Anupama’s much-awaited engagement ceremony.

In the episode, Anuj and Anupama exchanged rings and shared several romantic moments. Ahead of their engagement, Anuj impressed Anupama with his Shayari, he even gave a befitting reply to Vanraj when the latter tried to defame Anupama. The two danced together and even played a game during their engagement ceremony. However, the climax of the episode was something else. After Anupama and Anuj Kapadia exchanged rings, the two were seen sharing an intimate yet adorable moment. Anuj held Anupama close to him and kissed on her forehead. Following this, even Anupama hugged Anuj.

The scene is now winning hearts on social media and has left MaAn fans completely impressed and teary-eyed. Fans are talking about how Anupama and Anuj are setting relationship goals and are one of the cutest television couples of all times. Some of the netizens also thanked the makers of Anupamaa for the scene. “Sach me a fairytale Sagai! Dil se thank you, makers, for giving us the most beautiful #MaAn sagai," one of the Tweets read.

I just can’t emphasize just how much I respect this human for being like this?One way or the other, he’ll always ALWAYS ask first! The enormity of his love for her stands tall on consent, not on any kind of implications/assumptions.#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/NcsPQsvhQm— (@Main_Khamakha) May 2, 2022

Congratulations to MaAn #Anupamaa and #AnujKapadia and all the MaAnians. The first stage of I WANT TO GROW OLD WITH YOU is finally over. MAAN KI SAGAIII What a wonderful beautiful fabulous episode. Aankhon mein aasun ruk hi nahi rahe hai. A fairytale SAGAI #MaAn.HAPPY MaAn DAY pic.twitter.com/5YwnMXojxY— Rupali Ganguly Universe (@ApuRupa260122) May 2, 2022

Ab tak to main bas jee raha tha.. par ab lagta hai saans le raha hu..Kyuki meri Anu ab vakay meri hai♥️Happiness.. only HappinessI'mma crying#MaAn #MaAnKiSagai #AnujKapadia #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/1uawb6Djlh — Anuuu-j❤️ (@theanuanujfan) May 2, 2022

Anupama is one of the most popular shows on television. It has been ruling the TRP chart for over a year. Apart from Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, the show also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat among others. It airs on Star Plus.

