Anuj Kapadia Romances Anupama With 'Gobhi Ka Phool', Fans Say 'Kara Do Yrr Inke Shaadi'

Ever since Anupama and Anuj Kapadia confessed their love for each other, they have been winning hearts. Their chemistry and bond is widely loved by the audience. However, the recent episode of Rajan Shahi’s show has left MaAn fans in complete awe once again.

In the recent episode, Anuj Kapadia was seen romancing Anupama with a cauliflower. “Kam paise wale love story mein yahi phool diya jaata hai (Poor love stories offer such flowers only)," Anuj told Anupama as he went down on his knees to express love for her once again. While the scene speaks of love between the two, fans cannot stop gushing over it.

Social media is flooded with MaAn fans reacting to the scene. While some are calling it the cutest moment on Indian television, others call it ‘cheezy yet adorable’. Fans also requested the makers of the show to bring in the marriage plot in the show soon. “Anuj, shaadi ke pehle yeh haal hai, shaadi ke baad kya hoga aapka (You are like this before the wedding, I wonder what will happen after your wedding)," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user tweeted, “Oh!! Gosh, this was so hilarious . I just couldn’t stop laughing."

Here’s how fans are reacting to MaAn cute moment:

Sabziyon mein pyaar karne ke bahane nikalne waala apna top class middle class couple #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn pic.twitter.com/c1WiXkMXVo— (@Main_Khamakha) February 23, 2022

This is what I calll as true Business Mind.Bandi ko phool diya, mast cheesy dialogue bolkar Bandi khush.❤❤ Shaam ko usi phool(gobi) ki sabzi banegi (saving matters)#AnujKapadia s new business partner #Anupamaa is damn serious about savings. #MaAn pic.twitter.com/uV5JeQXdKH — Chhaya Mehta (@chhaya2505) February 23, 2022

This was so cute ❤Kam paiso ki love story par pyaar ki ameeri hi ameeri ❤#MaAn #Anupamaa #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/rC45tnXCB6 — Anu & Anuj #MaAn ❤ (@DeewaniLadki01) February 23, 2022

Talking about the show, Anupamaa, it is one of the most popular shows and is on the top of the TRP chart for months now. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aneri Vajani, and Madalsa Sharma among other actors. It airs on star plus.

