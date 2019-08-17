Take the pledge to vote

Anuj Sachdeva Opens Up About His Relationship with Urvashi Dholakia on Nach Baliye 9

One of the most talked about couples of Nach Baliye 9 is Urvashi Dholakia, who is participating in the dance reality show with her ex Anuj Sachdeva.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
Anuj Sachdeva Opens Up About His Relationship with Urvashi Dholakia on Nach Baliye 9
One of the most talked about couples of Nach Baliye 9 is Urvashi Dholakia, who is participating in the dance reality show with her ex Anuj Sachdeva.
One of the most talked about contestants of Nach Baliye 9 is Urvashi Dholakia, who is participating in the dance reality show with her ex Anuj Sachdeva. In a recent episode, Urvashi’s sons accepted that they wouldn’t mind if their mother and Anuj got together again.

Opening up about his equation with Urvashi and their relationship, Anuj said, "I respect Urvashi a lot but relationships change with time. Ten years ago, when I was 25, I was not capable of taking on responsibility and hence I did not want to give her any kind of false hope. I had just come to Mumbai from Delhi and I wanted to make my career and a name of my own. Today, years later, I have understood responsibility, but the moment and time have passed."

Likewise, earlier addressing their relationship and participating in the show with her ex, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress said that she's looking forward to starting a new chapter. "If a chapter is over, it is not necessary to reopen those pages. Why not start a new chapter and build a new relation? I believe two people who were in a relationship can remain good friends. There is nothing wrong with that," said Urvashi.

Salman Khan turned co-producer for dance-reality show Nach Baliye, which is currently premiering its ninth season. Nach Baliye 9 is high on TRP charts and is one of the most trending shows of the time. The show has former and current couples putting their best foot forward and making an attempt at winning the title and a grand prize money of Rs 50 lakh.

Hosted by Waluscha De Sousa and Maniesh Paul and judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan, Nach Baliye 9 airs during the weekends.

