Anup Bhandari To Replace Anirudha Jatkar In Kannada Show Jote Joteyali? What We Know

The current tussle between Anirudha Jatkar and director Arooru Jagadish is not hidden. The core team of Jote Joteyali has dropped Anirudha Jatkar and is now looking for another face of the character Aryavardhan. Sources close to the serial have confirmed that film director Anup Bhandari has been recommended by the core team. Although there is no official announcement from the serial, sources suggest that proposal has been sent to director Anup Bhandari.

An English Daily contacted Vikrant Rona director to confirm the role offer. Anup said that he has rejected the proposal because he is busy with the scripting of his next film. Accepting a proposal especially as a lead will hamper the work of his film, Anup said. A person on the condition of anonymity said the director and producer are ready to give a hefty fee to Anup Bhandari if he accepts the role.

It seems that the director and producer of Jote Joteyali are tense and do not want to keep the position of Aryavardhan vacant for long. It is said that the chemistry between Meghna Shetty and Anirudha Jatkar was loved by the audience and this contributed to its TRP.

Talking about Anup Bhandari, his recent film Vikrant Rona was a massive hit. It was released on July 28 with a budget of Rs.90 crore. The film crossed Rs.200 crore worldwide. After biggies like KGF Chapter 2, RRR, and Vikram, it is the Vikrant Rona who enters the frame of chartbusters.

The show Jote Joteyali highlights the life of two middle-aged people who fall in love. The show got aired on September 9, 2019. The digital version of the show is available on Zee 5.

The two protagonists of Jote Joteyali around whom the story revolves are Meghna Shetty and Anirudha Jatkar.

