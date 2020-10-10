It’s Not as It Looks Like, Says Anup Jalota Clarifying His 'Wedding Pic' with Jasleen Matharu

After their controversial stint in Bigg Boss 12, Jasleen Matharu and Anup Jalota's recent pic where the duo was seen dressed as bride and groom raised many eyebrows. The picture was shared by the singer-actress on her Instagram account without any caption. while many assumed it is fake, others wondered if they really got married.

Clarifying the same, Jalota revealed that the picture is not fake and it is from a still from their upcoming film together in which he plays Jasleen’s father. The film is titled, Woh Meri Student Hai.

“It’s not as it looks like. This is a part of the scene from my upcoming film Woh Meri Student Hai. It’s a dream sequence where Jasleen is getting married and I am her father. In many weddings, even the fathers wear pagdi and the baratis too. The picture is not fake and from the sets of the film. The film is nearly complete with just two days of shoot left. The photo is being presented in the wrong way,” he told India Today.

Take a look at the picture:

Jasleen had also shared a picture revealing their look in the film.

In July this year, Jasleen had revealed that she was dating Bhopal-based doctor Dr Abhijit Gupta. She said that they were introduced by Anup Jalota and that they dated each other virtually for three months before they met. Recently, Jasleen cancelled her plans of marrying Dr Gupta, who is still in his previous marriage, saying that their kundlis did not match.

For the unversed, While Anup Jalota is known for singing devotional songs, Jasleen has made her name in Bollywood as well as the world of popular non-film music. Her film hits include "Love you zindagi" ("Dear Zindagi") and "Nachde ne saare" ("Baar Baar Dekho"). She is also known for singles like "Panchhi ho javan", "Mai ni" and "Din shagna da".